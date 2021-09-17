Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $139.00 at Morgan Stanley

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.53.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $124.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $51.74 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,166,000 after acquiring an additional 353,185 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $476,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,954,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,202,000 after acquiring an additional 266,841 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

