Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 164,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period.

Get Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF alerts:

Shares of DSTL stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.22. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $43.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.