dKargo Market Capitalization Achieves $165.30 Million (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, dKargo has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. dKargo has a total market cap of $165.30 million and approximately $23.46 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dKargo coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00059578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00133155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013416 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00045692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

dKargo Profile

DKA is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars.

