DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 312.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP opened at $10.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

