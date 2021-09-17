Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.91.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $74.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.30. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 47.5% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 127,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after buying an additional 41,220 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 60,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 79,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

