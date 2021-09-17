Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Domino’s Pizza Group plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DPUKY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPUKY remained flat at $$11.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,516. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $12.07.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

