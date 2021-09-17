Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $103.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

DORM traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.28. The stock had a trading volume of 370,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,721. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $81.55 and a 1 year high of $113.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.20 and a 200 day moving average of $101.54. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 10,267.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

