DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of DoubleVerify in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

DV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.64.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $48.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.91.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

