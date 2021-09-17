DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Craig Hallum

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DKNG. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.71.

Shares of DKNG opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $2,762,463.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,878,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,902,214 shares of company stock worth $267,489,304. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

