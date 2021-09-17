DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DKNG. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.19. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The firm had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 56,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $3,355,248.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,083,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,902,214 shares of company stock worth $267,489,304 in the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in DraftKings by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

