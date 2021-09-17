Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,025 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,452 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Apple by 14.1% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 353,957 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $48,478,000 after purchasing an additional 43,706 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,406 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.68.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.79 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

