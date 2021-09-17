Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Director Anthony P. Walsh Sells 10,000 Shares

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$82,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,555.60.

Shares of TSE DPM traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,549,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.06. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.18 and a 12 month high of C$10.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.40.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.32 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.93.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.