Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Receives $144.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUOL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $185.00 on Friday. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $118.54 and a 12-month high of $185.85.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

