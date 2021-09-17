DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.

DXC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.