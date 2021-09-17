Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 22,148 Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTO. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000.

GTO stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.86. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $59.01.

