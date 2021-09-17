Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 73,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 129,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 352,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,631,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,363,000 after acquiring an additional 527,454 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $54.10 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average of $53.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

