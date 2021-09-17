Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $185.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $117.13 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

