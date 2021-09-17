Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,132 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,668 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,741,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,775 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,672.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 965,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,835,000 after purchasing an additional 940,057 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,858,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,116,000 after purchasing an additional 496,800 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $95.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $97.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

