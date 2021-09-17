Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 3,032 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCSH opened at $82.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.63. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $83.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.