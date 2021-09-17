EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 550 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 24.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $223.99 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $229.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.78.

