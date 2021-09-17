EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Takes Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABB. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 145.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 25.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABB opened at $36.54 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $36.78 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.74.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

