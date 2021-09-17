easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target Cut to GBX 741 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 741 ($9.68) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 871.06 ($11.38).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 606.60 ($7.93) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 800.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,606.56.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

