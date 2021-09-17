easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have commented on ESYJY. HSBC raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ESYJY traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.71. 8,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,712. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

