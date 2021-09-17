easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have commented on ESYJY. HSBC raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ESYJY traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.71. 8,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,712. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

