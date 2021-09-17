Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 404.3% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile
The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).
