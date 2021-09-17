Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 404.3% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 215,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 37,121 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 468,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 13,751 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

