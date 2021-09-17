eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,273 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 87,563 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 387,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 47,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 85,462 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.35. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $77.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,604 shares of company stock worth $5,788,022 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

