ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO) Short Interest Update

ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 430.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ECRO stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. ECC Capital has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

ECC Capital Company Profile

ECC Capital Corp. is a mortgage real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in residential mortgage loans. It builds and manages a portfolio of nonconforming residential mortgage loans. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered inIrvine, CA.

