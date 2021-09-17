Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 185.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 33.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITRI opened at $77.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.24.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $809,513.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,378 shares of company stock valued at $922,442 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

