Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 954 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,542,000 after acquiring an additional 504,941 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,582,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,224,000 after buying an additional 54,628 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,427,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,179,000 after buying an additional 405,677 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,237,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,840,000 after buying an additional 392,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 927,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,974,000 after buying an additional 348,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $302.24 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $210.02 and a 1-year high of $339.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.95 and its 200 day moving average is $301.43.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.