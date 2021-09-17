Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $453,000 in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,945 shares in the company, valued at $29,784,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total value of $2,032,289.71. Following the sale, the executive now owns 332,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,968,874.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $9,078,762 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $179.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.24 and a beta of 0.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $80.54 and a one year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AXON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

