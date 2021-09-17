Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,933 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in EMCOR Group by 124.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 51.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 80,709.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $116.95 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $129.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

