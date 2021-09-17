Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $511.21 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $548.72. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.39.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

