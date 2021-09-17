Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.33.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $426.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $434.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,585 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,305 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

