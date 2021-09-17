Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.420-$4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Edison International stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.89.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

