Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Equities analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to post $550,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $600,000.00. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported sales of $250,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year sales of $4.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $4.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.90 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $48.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

SOLO has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

SOLO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.46. 52,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,279,217. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 7.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,576,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,353,000 after purchasing an additional 537,187 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter worth about $5,701,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth about $4,886,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 177.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 653,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth about $3,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

