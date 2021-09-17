Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELEEF. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS:ELEEF opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

