Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.41.

NYSE:LLY opened at $231.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.76. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The company has a market capitalization of $221.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.