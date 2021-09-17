Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Short Interest Update

Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the August 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of ELLXF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,765. Elixinol Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.
Elixinol Wellness Company Profile
