Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Short Interest Update

Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the August 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ELLXF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,765. Elixinol Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

Get Elixinol Wellness alerts:

Elixinol Wellness Company Profile

Elixinol Wellness Ltd. engages in the sale of nutraceutical and related hemp products. It manufactures and distributes industrial hemp products and early stage medical cannabis business focusing on the importation, cultivation, manufacture and distribution of CBD and THC products. The firm operates through the following segments: The company was founded by Paul Benhaim on September 4, 2017 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Elixinol Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elixinol Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.