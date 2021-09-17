Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in August

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emclaire Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emclaire Financial during the second quarter worth $847,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Emclaire Financial by 309.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 42,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 31,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emclaire Financial by 15.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Emclaire Financial during the first quarter worth $1,941,000. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emclaire Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:EMCF traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.48. 144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,040. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.46. Emclaire Financial has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $36.40.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 20.44%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Emclaire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emclaire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.