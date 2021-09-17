EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) CEO Anthony Guzzi Sells 13,247 Shares

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EME stock opened at $116.95 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $129.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,815,000 after acquiring an additional 117,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,599,000 after purchasing an additional 217,107 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,196 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,754,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,077,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

