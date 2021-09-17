EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,538.00

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,538 ($20.09) and last traded at GBX 1,440 ($18.81), with a volume of 241182 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,436 ($18.76).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,320.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,219.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £911.68 million and a P/E ratio of 31.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 17.60 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from EMIS Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a yield of 1.26%. EMIS Group’s payout ratio is 0.70%.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

