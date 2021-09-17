Empirical Finance LLC Acquires Shares of 1,972 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.9% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $1,563,308.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $139.69 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $140.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.