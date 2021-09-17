Empirical Finance LLC Buys 363 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

Shares of RSG opened at $124.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.09. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $126.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.