Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hershey by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 81,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $437,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,049.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $175.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $182.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.23%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

