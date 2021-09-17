Empirical Finance LLC Invests $260,000 in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Dover during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.80.

DOV opened at $164.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $176.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.16 and a 200-day moving average of $152.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.27%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

