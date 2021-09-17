Empirical Finance LLC Makes New Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $226,530.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,537,154.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $150.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.86. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.38 and a fifty-two week high of $153.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

