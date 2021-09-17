Empirical Finance LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $275,989,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,768,000 after acquiring an additional 568,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after purchasing an additional 226,743 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,675,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $23,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,404 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $195.43 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $199.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

