Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $8.25 Million Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.13% of Lumentum worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LITE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Lumentum by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 100,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after buying an additional 17,508 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Lumentum by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Lumentum by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,603,000 after buying an additional 1,060,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LITE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.76.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.92. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

