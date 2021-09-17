Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 29,417 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 66.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,417 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 29,417 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $11,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,349 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $157.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 116.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 368.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

