Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 139,499 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 139,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after buying an additional 6,506,257 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,693,000 after buying an additional 2,382,485 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,361,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,467,000 after buying an additional 216,637 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,548,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,407,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,404,000 after buying an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $4,690,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 264,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $13,043,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,043,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,950,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,948,229. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of ZI opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.39, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $68.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

