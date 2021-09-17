Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 45,000 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of SAP by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SAP stock opened at $144.86 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $162.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.36 and its 200 day moving average is $139.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.
SAP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.10.
SAP Profile
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
