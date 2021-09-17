Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 45,000 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of SAP by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at $144.86 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $162.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.36 and its 200 day moving average is $139.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.10.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.